The Senegalese beach businesses adapting to stay afloat

Pape Diouf owns a business teaching surfing and refurbishing surf boards in Senegal.

Prior to the pandemic, he was making 10-15 boards a month and had 10 students.

The coronavirus crisis has been difficult for beach-side businesses like his in Dakar.

Mr Diouf adapted by repairing surf boards for the locals, while Babacar Thiaw, the founder of surf school Senesurf, has started renting out his school facilities for yoga classes.

