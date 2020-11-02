Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: ‘Refund refusal claims are false’
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has hit back at claims the airline has not refunded all passengers for flights cancelled because of the pandemic.
Mr O’Leary told BBC Radio 5 Live customers have all been reimbursed for flights between March and July.
Speaking to 5 Live’s Rachel Burden, he said texts and emails from listeners claiming they have not been refunded were "false".
"We have no backlog in our refund department - that's a fact," he said.
