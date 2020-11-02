Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has hit back at claims the airline has not refunded all passengers for flights cancelled because of the pandemic.

Mr O’Leary told BBC Radio 5 Live customers have all been reimbursed for flights between March and July.

Speaking to 5 Live’s Rachel Burden, he said texts and emails from listeners claiming they have not been refunded were "false".

"We have no backlog in our refund department - that's a fact," he said.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on Monday 2 November 2020.