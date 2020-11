Mariam Ali-Pattergill, who bought a lease on a London flat with flammable cladding, says she must pay £40,000 this year for fire insurance and for the cost of having the cladding removed. She is one of hundreds of residents at the M&M buildings in Paddington who must pay tens of thousands of pounds because their flat blocks were built with ACM cladding - the same type as that on Grenfell Tower.

Video by Jeremy Howell and Sarah Corker