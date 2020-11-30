Exploding interior design demand in South Africa

Demand for interior design is rising as a result of the pandemic, as more people have to work from home, and globally, the home DIY market has grown this year.

"With people working from home, they're definitely asking for interior design services. Because you are constantly in the space, I think you start to see what you can fix up," Rita Belle, founder of Designer Belle Interiors told the BBC.

Builders Warehouse, a South African chain of home DIY improvement stores with branches in five African nations, says that after lockdown measures eased, it has seen a huge influx in demand from home owners, interior designers and smaller contractors.

