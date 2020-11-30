Google Africa: 'The fourth industrial revolution is now'

The pandemic has brought a lot of challenges to the world, for example, the need to quickly move major systems online and have people work safely from home.

While the switch to digital has been difficult in many countries, it has an added challenge on the African continent, where tens of millions of people still do not have reliable mobile or internet connectivity.

"So much has changed, everything has been disrupted as we know it. For businesses, the big question has been - is your business model ready for a digital world?," Alistair Mokoena, South Africa country director for Google told the BBC.

"We hear about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and a lot of people thought it was a distant thought. They didn't realise that they are actually living it - if you're not able to move and see customers, how do you transact?"

