The present state of Cameroon's ports

Douala is Cameroon's largest city and its financial capital.

The city is divided into two by the Wouri River, where the country' s main port, built in the 19th century, is situated.

Douala Port has an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes and reported $9m (£6.7m) in full-year profit for 2019.

Cameroon recently opened a second port in the resort town of Kribi, 150km away in the South Province.

But both ports have seen a drop in imports and exports due to the pandemic, as well as a backlog in containers being stored in the port due to border restrictions in neighbouring countries.

You can tune into In Business Africa every Friday at 18:30 GMT on BBC World News.