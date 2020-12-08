The boom in local furniture-making in Malawi

For years, people in Malawi looking for high-end products have rarely done so in local business establishments.

Many associate imported goods as being of a higher quality and were more likely to look at home furnishings online or in foreign-owned showrooms.

But this is changing now with a recent boom in the local contemporary furniture-making industry.

Fadeth, started in 2009, has grown to become one of the largest local furniture makers in Malawi.

"Competition is quite high and we take that as a challenge which excites us," Fadeth's founder and chief executive Richard Chirwa told the BBC.

