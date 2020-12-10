Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has reported an 18% rise in profits today. The business is in negotiations over a possible rescue deal for Debenhams and it also confirmed today that it’s taking a look at Arcadia, which collapsed into administration at the end of last month. Our business correspondent, Emma Simpson, has been talking to Frasers Group chief financial officer, Chris Wootton, about the company’s strategy and the state of the high street. She began by asking him about Frasers Group’s latest results.