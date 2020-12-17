'I wouldn't say we've started a lot of trade wars'

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has told the BBC in first international interview that he believes President Donald Trump's trade tariffs war was important.

"The point the president was making was that the US has had a lopsided trade relationship with an awful lot of people, and changing that is something that we really have to do," he said.

"I wouldn't really say we've started a lot of trade wars - I don't think that's accurate."

Mr Lighthizer emphasised that there had needed to be a shift in US trade policies.

"Any fair person would say it was not working - it was a real, real failure," he said.

"We had not had any negotiations for 25 years of any consequence."