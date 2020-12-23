Inurface is a firm that sells advertising on big electronic screens. You can see them in shops the length and breadth of London's Oxford Street.

CEO Josh Bunce knew that to win this lucrative business, he had to have a prime office location in the heart of the West End. But how would he afford the rent? His answer was to barter with the landlord, swapping his advertising services for a rent reduction.

