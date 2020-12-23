When Calvin Benton started up his psychotherapy company, Spill, he had the idea of paying everyone the same amount of money. He thought it would bring harmony to the workplace.

However, he had to abandon the idea after a year as it was causing resentment and jealousy among the staff.

When Calvin replaced it with a traditional pay system based on seniority and expertise, everyone was much happier. He explains why.

