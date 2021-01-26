Investment and Nigeria's 'youthful population'

Nigeria is Africa's largest economy and historically an attractive region for foreign direct investment on the continent.

The United Nations predicted that global foreign direct investment would drop by up to 40% in 2020.

Nigeria is expected to follow a similar trend, and this is largely due to the dual shock of low oil prices and and the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria gets the majority of its foreign exchange earnings from oil, which has been hit by the pandemic.

But Kola Karim, the chief executive of Shoreline Energy International, believes that investment in many sectors can still bounce back, because Nigeria has "a youthful population".

