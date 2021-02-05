"What the UK and London needs is to make sure that the City is one of the best places - whether it's regulation or language or talent - that manages these flows of capital wealth.

"I think what London needs to be focused on is not Frankfurt or Paris - it needs to be focused on New York and Singapore.

"Brexit gives the UK the opportunity to define its own agenda, and in defining that agenda around financial services, staying competitive with other markets outside of Europe is what the government should be focused on, and I think is focused on."