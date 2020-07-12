Ever since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, people have been forced to change how they go about their day at work.

BBC business correspondent Emma Simpson spoke to two people about how they've had to adapt to these new ways of working.

Single mum Tare now works from home, but has to juggle her day job with home-schooling her children.

And while supermarket manager Steven has continued to go into work throughout the pandemic, his job role has completely changed.