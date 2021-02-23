Deborah Meaden on how the business landscape has changed

Speaking to Joanna Gosling, the Dragon's Den entrepreneur explains why companies have to get used to a new normal.

As the country prepares to exit the coronavirus restrictions in the course of the next few months, Deborah Meaden reflected on the last year and how the business landscape has changed.

Meanwhile unemployment is at its highest in five years reaching 1.7 million, which is 450,000 more people than around February 2020.

Fresh measures to tackle the crisis are expected in the next budget.