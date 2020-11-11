Laurel Agnew and Jonathan Quayle bought their flat in Manchester six years ago. But now parts of the development where they live could have to be largely rebuilt as there are many fire hazards, including unsafe cladding.

The Fire Safety Bill returns to the House of Lords on Wednesday for further consideration. The bill is supposed to strengthen regulations following the Grenfell Tower fire, but it also confirms that building owners can pass the costs of fixing fire safety faults on to flat owners at short notice.

Video by Jeremy Howell and Sarah Corker