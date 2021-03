Aston Martin is set to unveil its first Formula 1 car in more than 60 years this week.

The move into F1 is the keystone of a plan to revive the flagging fortunes of the UK carmaker and turn it into a sporting and commercial brand to rival Ferrari.

It is the brainchild of Canadian billionaire and executive chairman Lawrence Stroll. His intention, he says, is to build a business that will have "the strongest profile of any luxury automotive brand".