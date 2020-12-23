'The stress of being a boss made my hair fall out'

For Chris Quickfall, running a start-up business was so stressful and confusing that it made most of his hair fall out. He knew he had to come up with a better way of doing things, or collapse completely.

Chris is the founder of Cognassist, which helps diagnose conditions such as dyslexia in students and apprentices. With his new system of self-management, Chris has built a company that serves more than 100 learning establishments across the UK.

Video by Jeremy Howell