A recent poll in the UK revealed there was a high level of support among managers for making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for staff returning to work.

The survey of more than 1,000 managers, conducted by the Chartered Management Institute, showed that about half think office access should be restricted for those who refused to get a vaccination on non-medical grounds.

But what are the legal, ethical and privacy issues of such a measures?

Employment lawyer Lauren Bennett and Carole Spink, a specialist in employer vaccine programmes in the United States and internationally told BBC World News about some of the issues.