Spanish people eat more meat per capita than any other nation in Europe. So it may seem an unlikely country in which to build a business empire selling vegan food.

However, Marc Coloma managed to force his brand of plant-based meals, Heura, on to supermarket shelves by getting thousands of his customers to campaign for the supermarket to stock them. Today, Heura sells across 13 European countries and has sales of £17m a year.

Video by Jeremy Howell