World Bank president David Malpass has told the BBC in an exclusive interview that while he is in favour of setting a global minimum tax rate for all countries, it can't be too high.

"The critical thing is to have growth around the world - developing countries need growth and so tax rates matter," he said.

"There also needs to be a legal environment that attracts new investment into the poorer countries.

"[21%] strikes me as a high corporate rate but that's not my call, and more importantly for the world, it is to think about the tax structure as a whole."