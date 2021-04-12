Excitement, relief and a few cocktails flowed in Liverpool as the easing of lockdown restrictions meant bars and non-essential shops could reopen on Monday.

Some locals braved the queues for high street shops in the Liverpool ONE shopping complex, while others enjoyed the spring sunshine and a few drinks at the Botanical Garden Bar and Boujee Restaurant and Bar - where Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lystra Adams was to be spotted welcoming customers.

Video Journalist: Samantha Everett