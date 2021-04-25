Cladding victims ‘let down by the system’

After fleeing Syria to escape the war Bassel Deeb gained asylum and saved for a flat in the UK, only to find out it has flammable cladding along with fire safety issues and he’s liable for the cost.

Bassel and his neighbours hoped the government’s £5bn Building Safety Fund would help but their application was rejected as their building did not meet the height thresholds. They said it fell 50cm short.

The Ministry of Housing says that only buildings which meet the criteria are eligible for funding and added that building safety is the responsibility of the building owner.