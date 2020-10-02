Postmaster's widow: 'I will never forgive them'

Three judges have overturned the convictions of 39 out of 42 Post Office branch managers – in what is the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Hundreds found themselves with a criminal record, bankrupted or imprisoned – prosecuted for theft and false accounting after glitches in the central computer system made it look like money had gone missing.

One was Julian Wilson from Redditch. His wife Karen tells his story.

Video by Rebecca Wearn