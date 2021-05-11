Sarah Merrick is the founder of a revolutionary type of energy firm called Ripple Energy. She has formed a co-operative of householders who are building and operating a wind farm in Wales. In exchange for supplying electricity bills to the grid, they get reductions in their energy bills.

Sarah set up Ripple while doing a day job and raising two children. She says that to launch the firm properly, she had to master every aspect of the business, from the science of power generation to the ins and outs of company law.

Video and words: Jeremy Howell