As coronavirus vaccination programmes continue some countries are starting to look at ways to ease travel restrictions.

But what are the risks, costs and other issues if you choose to have a holiday abroad?

Prior to an announcement on which "green list" countries holidaymakers from England can visit without quarantining afterwards, BBC World News spoke to travel journalists Jeannette Ceja and Jill Starley-Grainger about what you might want to consider before going to a different country.