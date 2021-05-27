Rolls-Royce inaugurates £90m aircraft engine testbed

It has been a tough year, to say the least, for the aerospace industry. For engine-maker Rolls-Royce, the Covid crisis has meant a drastic drop in production, much less income from servicing - and thousands of job cuts.

But now, at least, it has something to celebrate. It is inaugurating the world's biggest engine testbed in its home town of Derby - the fruits of a £90m investment, which it says will safeguard world-class engine production and promote sustainable aviation in the UK for decades to come. Theo Leggett has been for a look around.

Words: Theo Leggett; Video: Peter Page