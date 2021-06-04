G7: 'I believe we can make significant progress' - Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he is confident of reaching a global agreement on digital taxation ahead of a meeting of world finance leaders.
Tax on big tech and multi-nationals has been a source of friction between the US and countries including the UK.
The US announced sanctions this week but immediately suspended them to give more time for talks.
Finance minsters will also discuss climate change at the two day meeting which starts in London on Friday.