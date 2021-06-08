The New York farm helping young people into work

The world’s biggest economy is bouncing back from the impact of the coronavirus lockdowns, but the US still has 8.4 million fewer jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.

The World Bank has warned of a global ‘lost generation’ of workers whose lifetime earnings could be scarred forever.

In New York, that’s led to initiatives to help young people of colour in poorer areas who are most at risk of being left behind.

Continuing our series My Work, My Future we visit one project putting city kids to work on a farm.

Reporter: Samira Hussain

Camera: Andrew Herbert

Editor: James Cooke

Producer: John Mervin