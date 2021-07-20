Police in the Malaysian state of Sarawak recently found themselves saddled with 1,069 Bitcoin mining machines - and found an innovative way to dispose of them.

The cryptocurrency mining rigs, worth an estimated $1.25m (£920,000), had been seized in raids between February and April this year.

According to police, the machines were being powered with stolen electricity.

Bitcoin mining rigs carry out complex computations and in return are rewarded with the cryptocurrency - a process which consumes large amounts of energy.

Footage from Dayak Daily.