CEO, Steph Hinds, learnt she was pregnant at the same time that she was trying to raise new money for her company, HEKA and drive its growth.

She runs an employee benefits platform specialising in health and wellness.

At first, she worried whether her financial backers would be happy for her to take time-off to look after her new-born child.

But in the end, she says everything came down to how well she prepared the company for the time she would be away.

Video by Jeremy Howell