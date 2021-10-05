Rap Fame is an app which lets people make their own rap music and showcase it to the world.

Co-founder and chief executive of Rap Tech Studios, Alena Golden, came up with the idea for the app while living in Belarus and then came to London to launch it.

Her first version, however, failed to win much funding, or many users.

Investors who she approached all told her she needed to widen its appeal to reach a bigger, broader audience of hip-hop lovers.

Initially, she ignored them, thinking they knew nothing about the rap music scene, but when she eventually adopted their advice, the business flourished.

Words and video by Jeremy Howell