Strategies to close the pandemic gender gap at work

Unemployment caused by the pandemic has disproportionately affected women and now as restrictions ease many are not returning to the workplace.

Research suggests women were 1.8 times more likely to lose their jobs because of Covid. They were also under much greater pressure to take care of children and elderly relatives during lockdown periods.

Decades of progress made in trying to close the economic gender gap risks being reversed, warns the World Economic Forum.

The BBC’s Aaron Heslehurst discusses with two industry leaders what policies will bring more women back into the workforce.

