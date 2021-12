Lucy Hitchcock, founder of Partner in Wine, launched her business during the Covid lockdown.

Two years on, she’s on track for an annual turnover of a quarter of a million. She shares how a viral video and social media helped put her products on the map, for our CEO Secrets series.

