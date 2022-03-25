BBC Radio 4 Money Box's Paul Lewis interviewed 77-year-old fraud victim Graeme (we're not publishing his surname), and his daughter Liz, about the very moment he realised he'd been the victim of one of the most comprehensive and devastating frauds the Money Box team has ever come across.

Over the course of just a few months, Graeme was the victim of a fraud which saw nearly £800,000 stolen from him, including money from the sale of his family home of 30 years.

A 22-year veteran of the RAF, Graeme began looking for a better return on his savings last August, but was quickly pulled deep into a fraudster's web of deceit, which saw his desire for a good return on his investment turn to frantic desperation to just get his money back.

Graeme's children claim the criminals "groomed" their dad and has likened the fraudsters not to thieves, but to murderers for what they've done.

