Why I didn't use my real name at work

Should you change your name to fit in? That’s what BBC reporter Noor Nanji did, switching to “Nina” instead. And she’s not the only one.

There’s a long history of people anglicising their names, including on CVs. For some, it’s because of pronunciation issues, others fear racial discrimination. The human resources body, the CIPD, says “organisations need to ensure their practices are inclusive, fair and free from bias”.

Noor went to meet others who have changed their name to find out why.

Filmed and edited by Samantha Everett