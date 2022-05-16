Moscow residents have been reacting to McDonald's announcement that it will be leaving Russia for good, after more than 30 years in the country.

The chain which temporarily closed 850 outlets in March, said that the "humanitarian situation" and "unpredictable operating environment" caused by the war in Ukraine, resulted in the decision to permanently pull out of Russia.

The opening of McDonald's first restaurant in Moscow in 1990 came to symbolise a thaw in Cold War tensions, a year before the collapse of the Soviet Union.