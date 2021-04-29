Love Island stylist curates second-hand wardrobe for show

ITV's Love Island returns for a new series on Monday.

The show had attracted criticism from sustainability advocates in the past for promoting fast fashion with previous sponsors like Missguided and I Saw It First.

This year they've partnered with eBay and contestants will be dressed in pre-owned items. Amy Bannerman has styled the likes of Dua Lipa and was selected to curate the outfits.

She showed the BBC inside her studio.

Video by Samantha Everett

Additional filming by Larissa Kennelly