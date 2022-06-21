Asda says shoppers are cutting back on purchases

Asda shoppers are putting less in their baskets and switching to budget ranges as the cost of living rises, the supermarket's chairman has said.

"What we're seeing is a massive change in behaviour," said Lord Stuart Rose.

Some customers are setting limits of £30 at supermarket checkouts and petrol pumps, he told the BBC.

It comes after food and fuel costs soared in the UK. Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - reached a 40-year high of 9% in April.