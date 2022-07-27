Unless European countries significantly reduce their energy consumption, their economies may face “serious rationing” this winter, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) executive director has told the BBC.

Europe needs an emergency energy plan to minimise the effects of not having sufficient energy, Dr Fatih Birol told the BBC’s Hardtalk programme’s Stephen Sackur. However, he added there would still be “scars in the European economy and workforce.”

