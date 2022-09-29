Why is the Bank of England buying government debt?
The Bank of England has announced it would buy government bonds on a temporary basis to help "restore orderly market conditions".
It pledged to buy £65bn of the bonds after Friday's mini-budget sparked turmoil on financial markets and the pound plunged. Investors had demanded a much higher return for investing in the government bonds, usually a stable investment, causing some to halve in value.
The BBC's Economics Editor Faisal Islam explains the move.