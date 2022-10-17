No sigh of relief at ditched tax plans - Martin Lewis

Consumer expert Martin Lewis has been speaking to Radio 5 Live after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a string of reversals on the prime minister's tax measures.

Mr Lewis said he hopes the chancellor has brought back “a level of stability”, but that the country “can’t rest on our laurels”.

Despite the plans announced by the chancellor, Martin says, “many people in the country are still looking at difficult times in order to balance their personal budgets… we need to continue to press hard in order to make sure we get through this”.

“Can we breathe a sigh of relief? No, but we can stop gripping the side of the chair,” he says.