Winning employment tribunal was 'exhausting'

Morrisons has been told to pay a mother £60,000 for discriminating against her when she returned from maternity leave.

Donna Patterson, who returned to work after having her second child, was asked to fulfil the responsibilities of a full-time job despite only being contracted to work part-time hours.

The mother-of-two represented herself at an employment tribunal and won after cross-examining eight witnesses.

Morrisons said it was considering an appeal.