The UK is in the grip of a spell of severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK.

Energy bills have also been rising for households as prices have been driven up by worries about gas and oil supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The National Grid has said blackouts would be a last resort this winter if there are pressures on the system.

The BBC's business correspondent, Emma Simpson has been to meet Susan who is preparing just in case there are power shortages.