Jonathan Brearley, the chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem, has warned energy suppliers that their "reputation is on the line".

His comments came as Ofgem introduced new rules over prepayment meters - which includes banning forced installations of such meters in homes with residents all aged over 85.

Speaking to the Today programme, Mr Brearley said: "There is deep concern raised about the practices that have been seen over the past few months.

"And if you do not improve what you do, quite frankly, there will be further rules and regulations."