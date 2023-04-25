Unipart boss: UK investment prospect is worrying

John Neill, the boss of car parts and logistics giant Unipart, says new US incentives make it "genuinely very worrying" about the prospects for investment in Britain.

"It's a fairly chilling situation," he says.

To invest in the UK, his firm needs to know what the UK's industrial strategy and laws will look like, he says.

One of the "really tough" challenges for the UK government is "how do we stay in the game as opposed to staying on the side-lines" as Europe and the US compete on incentives, he adds.