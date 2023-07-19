Singaporean actress, model and former radio DJ Jamie Yeo has no problem with being deepfaked. In fact, she signed up for it. "It's a bit like that Black Mirror episode with Salma Hayek," Ms Yeo jokes.

She was speaking to the BBC the day after the release of the new series of Charlie Brooker's Netflix show. In the first episode, actress Salma Hayek, playing a fictionalised version of herself, signs away her image to a production company.

Concerns about the impact of AI are partly behind the first Hollywood actors' strike in more than four decades, bringing the US movie and television business to a halt.