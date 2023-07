NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose has resigned, hours after admitting she had made a mistake in speaking about Nigel Farage's relationship with the bank.

She had been heavily criticised for being the source of an inaccurate BBC report about Mr Farage's account at Coutts, which is part of NatWest Group.

The BBC's analysis editor Ros Atkins answers key questions about why NatWest's CEO stepped down.