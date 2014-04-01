Next time you stream a movie, or book a plane ticket, you may well have Tom Leighton to thank for the way you experience online access.

He is the co-founder of possibly the biggest internet company you have never heard of.

It is called Akamai - a company that delivers up to 30% of global web traffic, and helps keep it secured.

Mr Leighton, the firm's chief executive, told Ali Moore how it works, and how the future of cyber security could lie in the cloud itself.

