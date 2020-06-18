‘We’re desperate to get back to the office’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Advertising agency: 'We’re desperate to get back to the office'

Atomic London is a young advertising agency that had run campaigns for many major corporations.

Lockdown has been frustrating for the creative staff there, says CEO Jon Goulding, because they haven’t been able to meet face-to-face to bounce ideas off each other.

He says he’s desperate for everyone to get back into the office so they can recapture the creative spirit.

Video by Jeremy Howell

  • 18 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 'It's the worst news you can give as an employer'